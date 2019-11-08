Ranveer Singh Hits Back At Trolls For Calling Him 'Joker' And Mocking His Hindi!

In the times of social media, it's become easier for people to connect with their favourite celebrities. But at the same time, it also brings with it an equal share of trolling and unsavoury comments. Recently, Ranveer Singh who is quite active on social media platforms, did an Instagram live for his fans.

While there were many who had good things to say, a certain section of people trolled him with comments like "Music band kar", "Tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?", "Joker lag raha hai" popping up on his live chat.

Ranveer Singh who is quite outspoken, hit back at the trolls and replied, "Tumlogo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho?" (sic)

Watch the video here.

Ranveer to haters 😂😂



Baba so many lovers log in just to chat with you, don’t bother about the haters ❤️❤️



PS - also reply to some lovers na...apne friends se toh aap phone pe baad mein chat karlena... pleaaase 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/6QsJ71LC8u — Ranveer’s 🏏 Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) November 7, 2019

Speaking about films, Ranveer Singh recently wrapped up the shooting schedule of Kabir Khan's '83 where he is essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as his wife. The actor will also be seen making a cameo in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'. Besides these movies, Ranveer is also a part of 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'.

