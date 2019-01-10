Ranveer Singh: I Loved Hip-Hop & Rap Music Since A Kid, Only I Could Have Done Gully Boy!

Actor Ranveer Singh says he was born to do Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy as only he could have done justice to the character of a rapper. The film's official trailer was released on Wednesday and shows the actor in the role of an up and coming rapper who sets out to achieve his dream by rhyming about his life on the Mumbai streets.

"This is my film and I think only I could have done it. It is the coming together of so many things like rap, hip-hop music, which I have loved since I was a kid. Zoya Akhtar is my friend, confidante. Ritesh Sidhwani is like my father. I admire Farhan Akhtar and want him to direct me some day. We are lucky Alia Bhatt is part of our film," Ranveer told reporters here at the trailer launch of Gully Boy.

"It was the most fulfilling experience. To be with these raw talent. I was very excited," he added. Asked about actor-wife Deepika Padukone's response to the trailer, Ranveer said she has watched the teaser and loved it.

The film has the tagline of 'Apna time aagaya' and when asked about his super successful 2018 at a time when even the three Khans - Shah Rukh, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan - did not work, Ranveer bypassed the question in his trademark style.

"If you are saying so, I will agree to it," he quipped. "I do feel bad when films fail to do well at the box office. If films do well, I am more than happy for everyone. I do feel happier when my own films do better than everyone else," he added.

Gully Boy, also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin and is all set to release on February 14, 2019.

(Imputs From PTI)