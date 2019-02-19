Ranveer Singh: India's Victory In The '83 World Cup Is Spectacular & Unreal!

I Focus On Bowling, Batting & Fielding!

"Ballu sir, as we call him, is an amazing coach. I train with him for four hours everyday in Mumbai. I focus on my bowling and do a lot of physio. I'm doing better in batting because from my childhood, I've had a natural ability for it. I'm a good fielder too. But I need to work particularly hard on my bowling," said Ranveer Singh to DNA.

Balwinder Singh Sandhu Is Warm & A Lovable Person

"Ballu sir is a warm and lovable person. Spending time with him is the best way to start your morning. He is the epitome of positivity, so full of life and stories, which are entertaining and funny. The boys are working hard trying to get into the skin of their characters. We have an ensemble of fine actors and I'm also getting to know them."

The World Cup Victory Is Spectacular & Unreal

"The film's story is one of the most glorious chapters in our nation's sporting history. Kabir (Khan) director and I were discussing that we don't have to do much there. You just tell the story, and it has got everything - a spectacular, unreal tale. There's an entire generation who doesn't know about it - how they did it and the fashion in which they achieved the victory."

I Hope To Become Kapil Dev's Shadow, Says Ranveer Singh

"I'm hoping to become his shadow. I will follow him wherever he goes and try to pick as much as possible from him. I hope to get some tips on bowling and batting from the man himself. I have never done this before. This will be a first for me, a unique process of spending time with the person I play on screen."