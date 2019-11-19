Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone's 'Super Drug'; Actress Drops A New Photo Of Hubby

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone always manage to win us over with their stunning clicks and lovey-dovey comments on each other's social media posts. While Ranveer has never shied away from displaying his love and affection for his wife in public, lately Deepika too has been wearing her heart on the sleeve.

Recently, the 'Padmaavat' actress shared a new picture of Ranveer on her Instagram. But it's her caption for the click that made us go 'awww' all the way. Deepika shared a picture where Ranveer is seen sitting with his back to the camera. His tee reads a caption, "love is a super power."

Deepika posted this stunning click of her hubby dearest and captioned it, "love is a super power." Now, these two exactly know how to drop some major relationship goals!

Check out Deepika's post here.

The couple recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary in a divine way. 'DeepVeer' as fans call them, visited the Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on November 14 and later, sought divine blessings at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Post visiting Tirupati temple, Deepika shared a picture and wrote, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek the blessings of Lord Venkateswara.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh." (sic)

The next day, she shared another picture from their visit to the Golden Temple and captioned it, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary,we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib.Thank You all for your love,prayers and good wishes! @ranveersingh." (sic)

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will next be seen playing the role of acid-attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's 'Chhapaak'. The actress is also co-producing this film. Besides this, the 'Bajirao Mastani' actress also recently signed Madhu Mantena's 'Mahabharata' where she will be essaying the role of Draupadi. Deepika will also be sharing screen space with Ranveer Singh in Kabir Khan's '83.

