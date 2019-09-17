Ranveer Singh Is Deepika Padukone’s ‘Trashcan’ According To The Hilarious Meme She Posted!

Deepika Padukone and her hubby Ranveer Singh's online PDA is something that fans look forward to. Deepika gave this online PDA a funny twist recently when she shared a cute meme, declaring that it represents who she and Ranveer are. Fans are left in splits looking at this!

The meme shows a guy sipping on a drink and struggling to finish it. On his side is a girl, presumably his girlfriend, saying out loud that she cannot finish her meal. But the girl gets him to finish it for her by saying "Open wide, trashcan!"

Deepika shared this meme and captioned it, "that's us...@ranveersingh." (sic). Ranveer, who is always quick to reply to Deepika online, wrote, "Hahahahahaha! BASICCC." (sic). The post was liked over 2 lakh times in just 30 minutes. Ranveer's Gully Boy co-star, Alia Bhatt also liked the post.

Fans couldn't hold back from gushing over Ranveer and Deepika's adorable relationship as represented by the meme. One fan wrote, "Ranveer is the love everyone deserves," while another one wrote, "Couple goals for life," (sic).

Deepika and Ranveer are also much loved for their on-screen chemistry. We will soon get to see them star together in '83 which is being directed by Kabir Khan. The film is inspired by the 1983 World Cup win of the Indian cricket team, led by its captain Kapil Dev. Ranveer will be essaying the role of Kapil Dev whereas Deepika will play his on-screen wife, Romi Bhatia.

