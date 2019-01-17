Ranveer Singh Is HURT & UPSET About This One Rumour & No It Has Nothing To Do With Deepika Padukone

Rumour That My Father Paid Rs 10 Lakhs To Aditya Chopra To Launch Me In Bollywood!

Ranveer Singh opened up by saying that rumours were doing the rounds that his father paid Rs 10 Lakhs to Aditya Chopra to launch him in Bollywood in Band Baaja Baaraat and that has hurt him so much, that he can't forget and forgive even after 9 years have passed.

I Am Really Hurt & It Brought My Upbringing Into Question!

"There were rumours that my father gave Rs 10 lakh to Aditya Chopra, to get me launched. That really hurt me, it brought my whole upbringing into question. How can you write something so false that I had never said?," said Ranveer Singh to Filmfare.

I Genuinely Struggled To Reach Where I Am

"I had genuinely struggled and am proud of what I achieved," said the Simmba actor while lashing out against those who spread false and unwanted rumours.

It Sent A Wrong Message To Young & Upcoming Actors!

"Young actors will message me and ask, ‘Yo bro, I can cough up the money, tell me what I have to do.' And I have to say that these rumours are not true, stop believing that!"

On The Work Front

Ranveer Singh delivered a superhit in Simmba and the movie made Rs 230 Crores at the box office and is still standing as firm as a rock even in its 3rd week of screening.

Ranveer is now geared up for the release of his upcoming film Gully Boy, which also stars Alia Bhatt. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019.