Ranveer Singh’s ‘Jadoo Ki Chappi’ To PM Modi Is All Things Adorable!

Ranveer's Jadoo Ki Chappi To The PM

Ranveer Singh is not one to hold back when it comes to spreading love and joy. Even when he met PM Narendra Modi with a group of fellow actors, his love knew no bounds. Ranveer gave the PM a hug during the photo op and it is going viral on the internet. Sharing this photo on his Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Jaadoo ki Jhappi! 🤗 Joy to meet the Honourable Prime Minister of our great nation 🇮🇳 @narendramodi" (sic).

Karan Johar & PM Modi Shake Hands

Director Karan Johar had organized the meeting of young, celebrated talent from the Hindi film industry with PM Narendra Modi. He Instagrammed this photo of him shaking hands with the PM and captioned it, "Thank you for meeting us today sir! @narendramodi ! An incredible exchange of thoughts and ideas with the forces of the film fraternity and the honourable Prime Minister!" (sic).

Varun Is Grateful To PM Modi For Reducing GST On Film Tickets

Actor Varun Dhawan also took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with PM Modi from the meeting today. He wrote, "Was an honour to meet and interact with the honourable prime minister @narendramodi. Very grateful to him for the reduction of gst which will be a big boost to the economics of our film industry. He was very receptive about our concerns which was honestly very cool. Ps- I missed eye contact here cause I was taking facing 🙏 #jaihind" (sic)

Sidharth Thanks The PM For Hearing Them Out

Sidharth Malhotra shared this picture with the PM and captioned it, "T‪hank you @narendramodi sir for hearing us out . It was an honour ! and we are grateful for your support towards the film industry! @karanjohar@itsrohitshetty @varundvn@rajkummar_rao @ektaravikapoor@ayushmannk @aliaabhatt@vickykaushal09 @bhumipednekar@ashwinyiyertiwari @ranveersingh" (sic)

The Dynamic Young Group From The Hindi Film Industry With PM Modi

The group of bubbling talent from the Hindi film industry had a meeting with PM Modi in New Delhi on Thursday. The bunch included Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Vicky Kaushal, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan, and filmmakers Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ashwiny Iyer and Rohit Shetty. They touched upon many interesting ideas involving the film industry and the role it plays in nation building, and thanked him for his quick action in the recent reduction of GST on movie tickets.