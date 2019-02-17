Ranveer Singh & Kiara Advani Snapped At The Airport; Kunal Khemu Sports A Casual Look To The Airport

Ranveer & Kiara Snapped At The Airport

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani were snapped at the airport in the early hours of Sunday morning. Ranveer, who has been reveling in the success of Gully Boy, proudly flaunted a grey sweatshirt which read Azadi, one of the hit rap songs from the movie. He sported the sweatshirt with black Adidas sweatpants and a snazzy pair of sneakers. Kiara, on the other hand, wore a yellowish green sweater with black tights and black combat boots.

Kunal Khemu's Casual Airport Look

Kunal Khemu was also snapped at the airport on Saturday afternoon. He sported a casual look in a white t-shirt, camouflage pants and a camouflage print zip up jacket. Kunal Khemu will next be seen on the big screen in Karan Johar's next big production, Kalank, which has a huge star cast of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles.

Amrita Arora & Her Hubby Have A Chill Sunday At A Cafe

Amrita Arora and her husband Shakeel Ladak enjoyed a quite Sunday afternoon at a popular café in Mumbai. The couple twinned in black. While Amrita wore a black t-shirt with dark grey harlem pants, her hubby Shakeel too sported a black tee but with dark grey shorts.

Arjun Kapoor Is All Smiles At The Airport

Arjun Kapoor was all smiles as he was snapped at the airport on Sunday evening. He looked cool in a long black t-shirt, black denims, beige sneakers, his classic hat and a snazzy pair of sunglasses. Arjun will next be seen in the black comedy film Sandeep Pinky Aur Faraar, also starring Parineeti Chopra.