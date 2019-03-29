Ranveer Singh Launches His Music Label ‘Incink’; Disha Patani Looked Stunning At An Event

English
    Ranveer Singh launched his own independent music label company today titled 'Incink' on Friday. The actor described this as a 'passion project' of his which is formed by artists and for artists. Disha Patani looked absolutely stunning at an event for Mac Cosmetics in the city today. She wore a glittery silver dress and made heads turn. Check out the pictures of these two celebs.

    Ranveer Launches His Passion Project 'Incink'

    Ranveer Singh brought to life a long held dream project of his today with the launch of his music label ‘Incink'. He posed with music artists, looking cool in his usual quirky avatar. He wore an oversized grey jacket teamed with a pair of matching pants, and a yellow t-shirt. He accessorized with a red hat and a cool pair of blue sneakers.

    'Incink Is An Independent Label For Artists By Artists'

    Sharing the news on his social media, Ranveer wrote, "My passion project. A manifestation of a certain vibe. IncInk is an independent record label formed by artists, for artists... To discover, nurture and promote exciting talents from across India. Presenting #KaamBhaari, #Spitfire and #Slow Cheeta from the different hoods of our country. Let's show these boys some love."

    Disha Patani Stuns At An Event For Mac Cosmetics

    Disha Patani looked absolutely gorgeous at an event for Mac Cosmetics in the city on Friday. She stunned in a silver glittering sequined dress and a pair of matching silver stilettos.

    On The Work Front For Disha

    Disha has off late been hitting the headlines for her alleged relationship with Bollywood's very own Wonder Boy, Tiger Shroff. On the work front, Disha will next be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's Bharat, which stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Tabu. Varun Dhawan will be making a cameo appearance in the film which is set to hit the theatres on June 5th, 2019.

    Story first published: Friday, March 29, 2019, 22:16 [IST]
