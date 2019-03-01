Ranveer Singh Looks So Cool As He Goes Out For Lunch; Malaika Arora Also Impresses Us

Ranveer's Cool All Black Avatar

Ranveer Singh is known to wear whatever he feels like. Even if some of us find his fashion choices a little strange, the fact that he wears whatever he wants with such confidence makes any outfit look cool on him than they would on other celebs. But on Thursday, Ranveer had sobered down his usual fashion quirkiness and wore a black sweatpants and matching zip up hoodie. He did a little bit of his style to the look by sporting a really cool and quirky pair of sunglasses.

Malaika Arora Looked Like A Diva When She Went Out For Lunch

Malaika Arora headed out for lunch on Thursday and was snapped by the paps. The fashion icon that she is, looked ultra stylish in a white turtleneck sweater teamed with black denims, and a pair of maroon knee high boots.

Arjun Rampal Is A Hot Sight

Arjun Rampal was a hot sight for us to drool over when he too got papped on Thursday. Sporting a casual look in a navy blue t-shirt, dark colored trousers, and a black zip up hoodie, Arjun looked swanky as always. Yesterday, Arjun was snapped with his girlfriend Gabriella Demtriades and they both looked like a gorgeous couple. On the work front, Arjun is currently filming for Nastik, in which he will be seen alongside Meera Chopra and Harshaali Malhotra. He was last seen in Paltan, starring Jackie Shroff, Harshavardhan Rane, Sonu Sood, Esha Gupta, and many others.

Shilpa Shetty Dressed For Summer

Shilpa Shetty also headed out for lunch on Thursday and got spotted by the paparazzi. Shilpa was dressed for summer wearing a spaghetti strapped white top with a denim skirt, and a pair of white sneakers. She smiled for the cameras when she was snapped.