 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh Makes Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif Hug On National Television!

When was the last time you saw Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif standing together for a picture, folks? You don't even remember seeing it in the first place, right? For all of you who wanted to see them together, the time has finally come! Not only do they wish and greet each other, Deepika and Katrina even went forward and hugged. Only Ranveer Singh is capable of making the impossible possible, all thanks to him for making it happen!

Yes, a new video is doing the rounds on social media and it's too awesome to not resist. During the Star Screen Awards 2018, the video shows a happy and energetic Ranveer Singh sitting next to his lady love Deepika Padukone, and then Katrina Kaif walks by to greet him. Ranveer then hugs and greets Katrina Kaif and the very next moment, Deepika Padukone stands up and hugs and greets Katrina Kaif as well.

Check out the video below!

It's such an anazing clip, right? Never have we seen anything as awesome as this and the comment section has exploded with love and laughter as well. A user summed it up best by commenting, "Deepika is such a kind hearted! I'm not her fan but I love her truly," and another user commented, "Amazing yaarrr.... This post has just shocked me."

Also, Katrina Kaif attended Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding reception in Mumbai at the Grand Hyatt on December 1, 2018 and the Zero actress opened up by saying that she had a whale of a time.

