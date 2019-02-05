This Sweet Gesture Proves Ranveer Singh Is The MOST LOVED Actor In Town! Read Details
Ranveer Singh is all out promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy along with Alia Bhatt and has very less time to spare for anything else apart from work and his wife Deepika Padukone. Despite all of this, it looks like even his hectic schedule will not stop him from going out of the way to meet his fans and one such instance will make your hearts warm and prove that Ranveer Singh is surely one of the most loved actor in town.
Die-hard Fan Muskaan Arora Meets Ranveer Singh Near His Residence
While Ranveer Singh was busy promoting Gully Boy, his die-hard fan Muskaan Arora camped outside his residence in Mumbai and the actor drove all the way back to his residence to meet Muskaan and the duo clicked selfies.
It's A Day To Remember, Says Muskaan Arora
A happy and delightful Muskaan Arora, took to Twitter and posted the selfies with Ranveer Singh and captioned it as, "Thank you @RanveerOfficial. Thank you for being my inspiration my idol my life my happiness. I request you to always stay the way ur and keep ruling hearts yes thats me after more than a year 3/2/19. A day to remember forever #RanveerSingh #baba @RanveeriansFC."
Ranveer Singh Entertains His Fans Everywhere & Anytime
This is not te first time Ranveer Singh has gone out of the way to entertain his fans. A year ago, the actor jumoed on top of his car in a busy road and broke into a dance number making his fans to break into a frenzy. We get to see things like these only in the movies and Ranveer Singh does it in real life too.
Gully Boy - Grand Release
Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. The movie is one of a kind and is a tribute to rap and hip-hop music. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.
