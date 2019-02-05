This Sweet Gesture Proves Ranveer Singh Is The MOST LOVED Actor In Town! Read Details

Die-hard Fan Muskaan Arora Meets Ranveer Singh Near His Residence

While Ranveer Singh was busy promoting Gully Boy, his die-hard fan Muskaan Arora camped outside his residence in Mumbai and the actor drove all the way back to his residence to meet Muskaan and the duo clicked selfies.

It's A Day To Remember, Says Muskaan Arora

A happy and delighted Muskaan Arora took to Twitter and posted the selfies with Ranveer Singh and captioned it as, "Thank you @RanveerOfficial. Thank you for being my inspiration my idol my life my happiness. I request you to always stay the way ur and keep ruling hearts yes thats me after more than a year 3/2/19. A day to remember forever #RanveerSingh #baba @RanveeriansFC."

Ranveer Singh Entertains His Fans Everywhere & Anytime

This is not the first time Ranveer Singh has gone out of the way to entertain his fans. A year ago, the actor jumped on top of his car in a busy road and broke into a dance number making his fans to break into a frenzy. We get to see things like these only in the movies and Ranveer Singh does it in real life too.

Gully Boy - Grand Release

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy is all set to hit the theatres on February 14, 2019. The movie is one of a kind and is a tribute to rap and hip-hop music. The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar and co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.