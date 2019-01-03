 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh's New Year Resolution Is 'Lots Of Snuggling' With His Wife Deepika Padukone!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
Right from their dating days to when they finally tied the knot, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have been the talk of the town. The couple is a pro when it comes to dropping some major relationship goals and their cute PDA makes us fall in love with 'love' all the more. From posting lovetsruck comments on each other's social media post to baring their heart about their love for each other in interviews, their fondness for each other is simply adorable.
Recently, Deepika shared a bunch of pictures on her Instagram page to celebrate the New Year and as usual, her hubby Ranveer couldn't stop himself from posting some lovestruck comments.
These Two Are All Things Love
Deepika shared a photo of pillows with Unique, Well-being and Harmony written on it. To which Ranveer cutely commented, " Ya new year resolution, loads of snuggling."
Deepika Is Ranveer's Infinite Sky
Before this when Deepika had shared a photo of some leaves on her Instagram page, Ranveer dropped a comment that read, "My infinite sky".
When Deepika Spoke About Life After Marriage
"I'm a lot more grounded now. I feel secure, I feel protected. When you're in a relationship, there's still a lot of nerves, you're still unsure, no matter how long you've been dating.
I guess, the terms boyfriend and girlfriend sound frivolous. Somewhere, it doesn't carry that weightage as marriage does. Today when we look at each other, there's a sense of responsibility," the actress told Filmfare.
On The Other Hand, Ranveer Feels Like This After Marrying Deepika
"It's a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there's someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before."
Ranveer Recommends Marriage To All Young People
Speaking about Deepika, Ranveer recently said in an interview, " She calls me asking when I am coming home, what I want for dinner. It's really lovely. I would recommend marriage to all young people."
On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy where he plays a street rapper. Deepika will soon kickstart the shooting for Chhapaak which is based on the life story of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.
