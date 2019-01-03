 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh's New Year Resolution Is 'Lots Of Snuggling' With His Wife Deepika Padukone!

These Two Are All Things Love

Deepika shared a photo of pillows with Unique, Well-being and Harmony written on it. To which Ranveer cutely commented, " Ya new year resolution, loads of snuggling."

Deepika Is Ranveer's Infinite Sky

Before this when Deepika had shared a photo of some leaves on her Instagram page, Ranveer dropped a comment that read, "My infinite sky".

When Deepika Spoke About Life After Marriage

"I'm a lot more grounded now. I feel secure, I feel protected. When you're in a relationship, there's still a lot of nerves, you're still unsure, no matter how long you've been dating.

I guess, the terms boyfriend and girlfriend sound frivolous. Somewhere, it doesn't carry that weightage as marriage does. Today when we look at each other, there's a sense of responsibility," the actress told Filmfare.

On The Other Hand, Ranveer Feels Like This After Marrying Deepika

"It's a really warm and wonderful feeling. I feel so grounded, secure and empowered. If feels as if I have a superpower now. With her on my side, I feel invincible and protected knowing that there's someone who cares about me. Our relationship is really stronger and deeper than ever before."

Ranveer Recommends Marriage To All Young People

Speaking about Deepika, Ranveer recently said in an interview, " She calls me asking when I am coming home, what I want for dinner. It's really lovely. I would recommend marriage to all young people."