Ranveer Singh On Box Office Collections: I Get Uncomfortable When People Discuss Money

Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine after the super success of his latest released film Simmba. His last release Padmaavat was also a blockbuster. Both the movies collected Rs 500 crore net at the box office. But the actor says that he does not like to discuss the collections of his movies as he gets very uncomfortable with it.

In a recent interview to a leading news agency, Ranveer said, "I'm uncomfortable in these scenarios, in these discussions, people discuss money and I start scratching my head. I feel I should protect myself now more than ever before from these sorts of things. I find myself receding because I don't know where this will take me, whether it will colour my thinking because I have been a certain way.''

The Gully Boy actor went on to say, "So far it has worked for me, and I hope to continue as the same kind of artiste and very committed to protecting that integrity that I have towards my art, craft, and I don't want to start with making choices that I have to do with anything other than honesty, that will be the death of me."

Ranveer Singh further added, "I also want to stay away this getting into my head. I want to protect the sanctity of my craft and my love for cinema. I have followed a certain ethos that has brought me to this position and I don't want to change that and don't want to get into making choices thinking when we do that film, it seems like a Rs 300 cr prospect. It is not about the numbers for me, it is basically to entertain people, to entertain as many as I can and as much as possible. I keep that purpose of life, I'm an entertainer and I want to be the best entertainer. It's a single point agenda for me and a personal ambition.''

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy with the promotions of Gully boy. The film will revolve around the story of a young Mumbai street rapper, inspired by the life of Divine and other rappers like him. The movie also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin. The film will hit the theatres on February 14 in India.

