RIP Lil' Homie: Ranveer Singh Pays A Heartfelt Tribute To His Young Fan Who Passed Away!

Apart from his impressive acting chops, Ranveer Singh is also known for sharing a close bond with his fans and followers. One of his young fans named Jatin Dulera met him on several occasions and the actor always obliged him with pictures. On Monday, photojournalist Viral Bhayani shared the news of Jatin's sudden demise on Instagram.

Viral wrote, "Gone to soon bro. An ardent #ranveersingh fan #JatinDulera died today out of a sudden accident. He was just getting ready to go to office and collapsed in his bathroom as his breathing stopped. Jatin was happy teen who was not into any bad habbits whatsoever. He had lost his father at a very early age and has two younger siblings. His mom works in a government firm and he worked in the building where #farhanakhtar has his office in Bandra.

"One of my followers, he often tipped me about celebs whereabouts and sometimes even contributed videos to me but never wanted me to credit him. He also had asked me if he could join me. His funeral took place at Shivaji Park where around 700 friends of his turned up. Keep smiling Jatin like you always did, we will miss you #rip @iamjatin_753."

As soon as Ranveer learnt of Jatin's sudden death, the actor took to Instagram to pay his last respect to his young fan. Assembling together all photos from his meet with Jatin, Ranveer posted, "RIP LIL HOMIE".

Meanwhile, other Bollywood celebrities like Zareen Khan, Himansh Kohli also offered their condolences over Jatin's passing away.

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, the shooting schedule of which has already commenced in London. Deepika Padukone is also a part of the film and will be seen essaying the role of Kapil Dev's wife. Speaking about it, she revealed, "I am so glad that Kabir (Khan) came to me with it. This happened a couple of months ago when he was still casting the boys for the film. It's just that I was busy with Chhappak and we were waiting for the right moment to make the announcement."

Apart from '83, Ranveer will also be seen in 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' where he will be seen essaying the role of a Gujarati man.

