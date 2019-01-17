Ranveer Singh Poses With The OG Gully Boys; Ranveer, Divine & Naezy Spotted At A Recording Studio

Ranveer & The Original Gully Boys!

Ranveer Singh and Mumbai based rappers Divine and Naezy were spotted at a recording studio in Bandra today, and the three posed for shutterbugs. Unless you are living under a rock, you would know that Ranveer will be playing the lead in Zoya Akhtar's upcoming movie, Gully Boy. Inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy, the film will portray the underground rap scene in Mumbai. The film also stars Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin, and will premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival.

'Gully Boy Is The Story Of Hip Hop'

Rapper Divine aka Vivian Fernandez had shared with Bollywood Life that, "This (Gully Boy) is the story of hip-hop and hip-hop from the gully. This is the story of all of us." He added, "Zoya reached out to me in 2016 after seeing one of my gigs, and she wanted to turn this idea, the rise of gully hip-hop into a film. If it helped my message reach more people... I was on-board with that."

Apna Time Aayega!

Divine is thrilled is with the choice of Ranveer Singh to be the lead in a film about underground hip hop in Mumbai. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, he said, "He (Ranveer) is a fan of hip hop. You talk to him about hip hop and he'll tell you things that I don't know. He knows his ones and twos. So when I was on set, I was like, ‘Arrey this guy can really pull this off.' He's into the character's zone, and when he raps, he's on it. I've been in the studio with him. We made some great music together."

Gully Boy Releases On Feb 14th!

At the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer shared his journey of working on Gully Boy. He said, "It was the most fulfilling journey for me. Look at what has happened to Spitfire and Divine, they are such great artistes. Interacting with them in the prep workshops, working on the dialogues and collaborating with them for the music of the film has been an experience of a lifetime."