Ranveer Singh Poses With Real Life Gully Boys; AbRam Khan Snapped With Mum Gauri Khan

Ranveer Poses With Real Life Gully Boys Again!

Ranveer Singh was snapped at a dubbing studio today with real life gully boys, and the gang struck a few hip hop poses for the camera. Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, a film based on the underground hip hop scene in Mumbai, and inspired by the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer has been busy working on the movie as he has been spotted at the dubbing studio numerous times with Zoya off late.

Last week, Ranveer posed with rappers Divine and Naezy. Gully Boy's music launch event is scheduled on 24th January, 2019, where in the makers will be releasing the third song titled, ‘Mere Gully Mein'. The first two songs, ‘Asli Hip Hop', and ‘Apna Time Aayega' has created an uproar among audiences and now we can't wait to watch Ranveer in the film. The movie is set to premiere at the Berlin International Film Festival on February 14th, 2019. It also stars Alia Bhatt, Kalki Koechlin and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Shah Rukh Khan's adorable son AbRam Khan was spotted with his mum Gauri Khan. AbRam was wearing a t-shirt which read ‘party animal' but it is his mismatched shoes that caught our attention! The little boy has off late been expressing his displeasure over being snapped by the paps and today was no different. AbRam can be signaling ‘NO' to being clicked by the paps while Gauri smilingly pacifies him as she walks him away.

Simmba actress Sara Ali Khan was snapped after hitting the gym today. Sara smiled for the cameras in a pink tank top, graphic black and pink shorts and baby pink sneakers.