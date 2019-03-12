Ranveer Singh Proudly Told PM Modi That His Film ’83 Has A Message Of Inclusive India

Ranveer Singh is riding high with the back to back successes of all his films. After delivering superb performances in Padmaavat, then Simmba, and now Gully Boy, Ranveer is surely on his way to being the top actors of this generation, if he is already not. Now, Ranveer is all set to woe the nation's hearts in a biopic on former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. And he was proud to report to the PM that the movie carries a message of unity and inclusion. Read to find out what Ranveer told the PM of India, Narendra Modi during a meeting!

At a recent event, Ranveer Singh shared an incident between him and PM Narendra Modi, where he proudly reported to the latter the positive message for the nation in his next film '83. "I met the prime minister recently and it was a pleasant meeting and we apprised him about what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing and he said we as young members should do which was impossible. He said we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity, and I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83 is one such film where it is truly team India and gentleman from all

across the country have come together to make the nation proud and it is really an extraordinary story and I am very very proud," he said.

Ranveer has already started prepping for the '83 and has started cricket training to get the action right. He is being trained by former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu and the shooting is supposed to begin in May of this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on the 1983 World Cup which India won at the Lord's Stadium in England, under the captainship of Kapil Dev.

