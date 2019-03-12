English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranveer Singh Proudly Told PM Modi That His Film ’83 Has A Message Of Inclusive India

    By
    |

    Ranveer Singh is riding high with the back to back successes of all his films. After delivering superb performances in Padmaavat, then Simmba, and now Gully Boy, Ranveer is surely on his way to being the top actors of this generation, if he is already not. Now, Ranveer is all set to woe the nation's hearts in a biopic on former captain of the Indian cricket team, Kapil Dev. And he was proud to report to the PM that the movie carries a message of unity and inclusion. Read to find out what Ranveer told the PM of India, Narendra Modi during a meeting!

    Ranveer Told PM Modi That ’83 Has An Inclusive India Message

    At a recent event, Ranveer Singh shared an incident between him and PM Narendra Modi, where he proudly reported to the latter the positive message for the nation in his next film '83. "I met the prime minister recently and it was a pleasant meeting and we apprised him about what we as young members of the film fraternity are doing and he said we as young members should do which was impossible. He said we should choose content that has in it a message of inclusive India and unity, and I was very happy to report to him that my next film '83 is one such film where it is truly team India and gentleman from all Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Take Their Kids Out For A Movie; Alia Bhatt Snapped At KJo's House
    across the country have come together to make the nation proud and it is really an extraordinary story and I am very very proud," he said.

    Ranveer has already started prepping for the '83 and has started cricket training to get the action right. He is being trained by former cricketer Balwinder Singh Sandhu and the shooting is supposed to begin in May of this year. Directed by Kabir Khan, the movie is based on the 1983 World Cup which India won at the Lord's Stadium in England, under the captainship of Kapil Dev.

    MOST READ: Hrithik Roshan And Sussanne Khan Take Their Kids Out For A Movie; Alia Bhatt Snapped At KJo's House

    Read more about: ranveer singh
    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 2:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue