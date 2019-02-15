Ranveer Singh Reacted Like This When Asked If He Will Ever Cheat On His Wife Deepika Padukone!

Ranveer Is Smitten By Deepika

The actor said, "I have bagged myself the top most chick, so what do I have to worry about. I have never met anybody in my life who has captivated me like the way she does."

'No Other Person Has Been Or Will Be Good Enough To Tempt Me'

He further told Karan, "I have been seeing her for six years before we got married and that is testament to the fact that no other person has been, or will be good enough to tempt me. She (Deepika) is really something else."

Ranveer On The Challenges Faced By A Married Superstar Couple

"Honestly, there aren't any issues. When we are home and together, we are super chill. We are best friends first and that is the most beautiful part of our relationship. Fortunately, we are both in the same line of work, so we always have a lot of talk about."

Deepika Had Called Ranveer Her Best Friend

In an interview with GQ magazine, the 'Padmavat' actress said, "I think you just know when you want to spend the rest of your life with that one person - and he's everything rolled into one man. He's my best friend, playmate, companion and confidant.

I can be silly in front of him, I can be stupid in front of him, I can be sick in front of him, I can be whatever I want to be."

Live-In Relationship Was Never An Option For Deepika

In the same interview, she mentioned, "I was clear right from the start that I didn't want to have a live-in relationship to figure out if I wanted to marry someone or not.

Now [I'm expecting] everything that comes with being a newly-wed: sharing space, you know, or the bills, whatever it takes for two people to live a life together."