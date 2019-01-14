Ranveer Singh Reacts To Deepika Padukone's Claim That He Flirted With Her While Dating Someone Else!

Ranveer Rubbished Deepika's Claim

While speaking to the film magazine, Ranveer denied Deepika's claim and said, " She talks rubbish. If I had turned it on, you would have known about it."

Ranveer Says Marriage Is The Best Thing That Has Happened To Him

"Marriage is like the best thing that has ever happened to me. I feel some kind of magic, some kind of power, it's like I'm invincible. You know in those superhero movies, you know that moment when the suit comes on. I feel like marriage has done that to me," the actor was previously quoted as saying.

Deepika On How Life Changed Post Marriage

The actress was quoted as saying by Filmfare, "I'm a lot more grounded. I feel secure, I feel protected. When you're in a relationship, there's still a lot of nerves, you're still unsure, no matter how long you've been dating.

I guess, the terms boyfriend and girlfriend sound frivolous. Somewhere, it doesn't carry that weightage as marriage does. Today when we look at each other, there's a sense of responsibility."

Ranveer Is All Hearts!

"Not many people know that when he is with me, he's in shavaasan (relaxed) mode. I ask what happened to your energy. He'll say ‘I'm conserving it because I have to attend an event, I have to spend it there'.

With him, there's no holding back, he's all heart and he gives. When he goes on a reality show after just sleeping for two hours, he'll give everything to that show. But at the same time, he's also that guy who'll come home and vegetate.

We joke with each other, play with each other, eat together. Sometimes, there's only silence between us."