After Beating Khans At The Box Office, Ranveer Singh Reacts To Replacing Shahrukh, Aamir & Salman!

Ranveer On Beating Khans & Handling Success

While speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Ranveer said, "I don't take ownership for success. Filmmaking is a collaborative effort and commercial success indeed has to be shared with the team. I am nobody in front of the Khans."

He Further Adds..

"I have just done a few films in the past eight or nine years that I have been in the industry. They are here for more than 25 years and sustained. They are the core of the rising system in the industry and they have achieved a lot over these years."

Ranveer Feels Khans Can’t Be Replaced

"I don't know if anyone can replace them. We cannot take away what they have achieved. It is by chance that my films have done well, it can be vice-a-versa. You can't take away anything from what they have achieved."

Ranveer Also Talks About Handling Critics & Public Reactions

"Critics, public and everyone should like you and you should understand credibility and commerce. These days you get results so fast. We expected Simmba to do very well, like every Rohit Shetty film.

Getting a good masala review from the audiences and critics both is something nice. Audience's review is paramount for me. So, I went to watch the film 15 times with the audience to see their reaction."

Ranveer On His Struggle During His Initial Days

There's no denying that today Ranveer is one successful actor and has also proved his versatility. Speaking of his struggle during his initial days, he says, "Mumbai is a city where people come from all over the country with dreams and it's a struggle.

But, I have been brought up here in Mumbai itself though even I had to struggle for three-and-a-half years before getting a break."

‘He Knew His Time Will Come’

"I had just finished my studies and had returned from America and didn't have a job. Financially, every family goes through ups and downs... the recession had also set in but my hopes were never low. I just moved ahead and worked hard knowing fully well that my time will come."

What’s Next For Ranveer After Gully Boy?

The actor has already grabbed Karan Johar's next projected titled Takht. He will also kick-start the shoot of his yet another upcoming film, 83, a biopic on Kapil Dev, soon!