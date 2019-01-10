Ranveer Singh Reacts To Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan's Failures At The Box Office In 2018

When A Reporter Asked Ranveer Singh, 'Has Your Time Come?'

During the trailer launch of Gully Boy, an excited Ranveer Singh was seated next to his co-star Alia Bhatt and a reporter shot a question "Apna time aa gaya? (Has your time come)" hinting about the Khans' flops at the box office in 2018.

If You Say So, Responded Ranveer Singh

The witty Ranveer Singh responded to the reporter in a cool and classy way by saying, "Ab tum keh rahe ho toh mann leta hu (Laughs) (Now if you are saying so, I will agree to it)."

I Personally Feel Bad If My Contemporaries Fail, Says Ranveer Singh

After making the room erupt with laughter with his response, Ranveer Singh got on to a serious note by saying that he personally feels bad if his contemporaries' films don't do well at the box office and said that he always wishes everyone to succeed and wishes them the best.

Ranveer Singh Brings The Topic Back To Himself!

Right after talking about his contemporaries, Ranveer Singh brought the topic back to himself by saying - To top it all, he feels happy if his own movies fare better than everyone else's, and the room burst out in laughter all over again. There's not a dull moment when Ranveer Singh is around, folks!