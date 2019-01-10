Ranveer Singh Reacts To Shahrukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan's Failures At The Box Office In 2018
The year 2018 wasn't kind to the Khans as Salman Khan's Race 3, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Shahrukh Khan's Zero failed to meet the audiences' expectations and didn't do really well at the box office. The audiences showered their love for Ranbir Kapoor's Sanju, Ayushmann Khurrana's AndhaDhun and Badhaai Ho, Rajkummar Rao's Stree and finally Ranveer Singh's Simmba, as the content of these films were all new and refreshing.
During the trailer launch of Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh was asked about his views on the Khans' failure at the box office in 2018 and here's what he had to say...
When A Reporter Asked Ranveer Singh, 'Has Your Time Come?'
During the trailer launch of Gully Boy, an excited Ranveer Singh was seated next to his co-star Alia Bhatt and a reporter shot a question "Apna time aa gaya? (Has your time come)" hinting about the Khans' flops at the box office in 2018.
If You Say So, Responded Ranveer Singh
The witty Ranveer Singh responded to the reporter in a cool and classy way by saying, "Ab tum keh rahe ho toh mann leta hu (Laughs) (Now if you are saying so, I will agree to it)."
I Personally Feel Bad If My Contemporaries Fail, Says Ranveer Singh
After making the room erupt with laughter with his response, Ranveer Singh got on to a serious note by saying that he personally feels bad if his contemporaries' films don't do well at the box office and said that he always wishes everyone to succeed and wishes them the best.
Ranveer Singh Brings The Topic Back To Himself!
Right after talking about his contemporaries, Ranveer Singh brought the topic back to himself by saying - To top it all, he feels happy if his own movies fare better than everyone else's, and the room burst out in laughter all over again. There's not a dull moment when Ranveer Singh is around, folks!
