Ranveer Singh Reacts To Will Smith Praising His Performance In Gully Boy!
Ranveer Singh's latest movie Gully Boy is storming not just the box office, but also critics and audiences hearts. Premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival, It has touched many people outside of India too. The latest to wish Ranveer Singh for his truly remarkable performance in Gully Boy was American actor and rapper Will Smith, who just couldn't help but gush over Ranveer. See what he had to say and read how Ranveer reacted to that!
Ranveer Is Winning Hearts All Over The World With Gully Boy
Zoya Akhtar's latest film Gully Boy is sure making a name for itself internationally, and with it, its lead actor Ranveer Singh who has delivered yet another incredible performance in the film. American rapper and actor Will Smith, who was floored by Ranveer's performance in Gully Boy, shared a video of him congratulating Ranveer for his performance in the movie.
Will Smith Couldn't Stop Gushing Over Ranveer For His Performance In Gully Boy!
Will Smith was all praise for Ranveer in Gully Boy and for representing old school hip hop. He said in the video, "Yo Ranveer congrats man I am loving what you're doing with Gully Boy. For me, old school hip hop here seeing hip hop all over the world like that I am loving it man congrats Go Get em!."
THIS Is How Ranveer Reacted To Will Smith's Praise
Like all of us, Ranveer too could not maintain his chill when he was being gushed over by Will Smith. Responding to Will's video, Ranveer took to his Instagram and wrote, ""Shoutout from the original rapper slash actor - BIG WILLY! RESPECT." (sic)
Adding A Touch Of His Character Murad
Adding a touch of his character from the movie, Murad, Ranveer also wrote, "SALAAM TUMKO BADE BHAI! BOHT HARD." (sic)
Starring Alia Bhatt and Kalki Koechlin apart from Ranveer, Gully Boy is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai, and is based on the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. It was one of the most anticipated films of 2019 and it has sure crossed everyone's expectations winning rave reviews from critics and immense love from audiences.
