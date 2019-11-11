Ranveer Singh Recreates Kapil Dev's Iconic 'Natraj Shot' For 83' & It Looks Impressive!
Ever since it was announced that Ranveer Singh will be essaying the role of former Indian skipper Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's sports film '83, there has been a lot of excitement building up for this movie. While the makers unveiled Ranveer's first look as Kapil Dev, fans were quite delighted and gave it a thumbs up.
This morning, the 'Gully Boy' actor took to his Instagram page to drop a new still from the film and we must say, it's enough to drive away our Monday blues. Check out the movie still here.
Ranveer Singh shared a new still from the Kabir Khan directorial where he is seen Kapil Dev's iconic Natraj shot on the field. He captioned the picture as, "NATRAJ SHOT 🏏."
Ranveer Singh's Emotional Moment
Earlier in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Kabir Khan revealed that Ranveer Singh broke down on the sets while shooting for the historic World Cup win sequence for the film.
He was quoted as saying,"We shot for five days at the Lord's stadium in London, entering the membersonly Long Room where no camera had ventured before, the dressing rooms and locker rooms, then stepped out on the balcony where the World cup was presented to Kapil Sir'. They brought the real World Cup for Ranveer (Singh, who is playing Kapil Dev in the film) too. Overwhelmed, he broke down when I shouted 'Cut'."
Ranveer Singh On Getting Trained By Kapil Dev For The Film
"I am looking forward to spending time with Kapil sir. I feel that would be integral to my process of transforming myself into him. I want to absorb as much as I can from him - his story, experiences, thoughts, feelings, expressions and energy," the actor earlier told DNA After Hrs.
Mark The Date In Your Calendar
Based on India's historic '83 World Cup win, this Ranveer Singh film also stars Deepika Padukone, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Amrita Puri, Jiiva, Ammy Virk, Pankaj Tripathi, Sahil Khattar and Chirag Patil and is slated to release on April 10, 2020.
