Ranveer Singh's Oversized Red Hoodie Look Leaves Kid Crying; Internet Jokes 'We Got Scared Too'!
Touted to be one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood, Ranveer Singh always manages to impress us with his stellar performances in films. Apart from his acting chops, the star is also known for his bold and bizarre fashion sense. From floral prints to neons, Ranveer pulls off every look with elan and panache.
Recently, the 'Simmba' actor was snapped at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. What caught everyone's attention was the oversized red hoodie he was wearing! But there was someone who wasn't quite pleased with Ranveer's outfit.
Have a look at the video here.
View this post on Instagram
Lil kiddo got scared of i Baba 🙄🤔
A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on Oct 1, 2019 at 10:09pm PDT
Ranveer Singh's Red Outfit Scares A Kid
As soon as he stepped outside the studio, several fans thronged there to catch a glimpse of the star and click a selfie with him. One among them was a man with a kid. The 'Gully Boy' immediately went towards them and patted the child on her back. However, she started to cry instead.
Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Comments
A user who thought Ranveer's look was inspired from Netflix's popular show 'Money Heist', wrote, "He is copying style from money heist." "Baba going to Hollywood for his new project ‘the red nun'," read another comment. Another user wrote, "We too got scared by seeing his dressing sense... horrendiculous."
Meanwhile, There Were Some Who Praised Ranveer's Bold Choice
A comment on Instagram read, "He at least tries to wear something out of the box. One needs some real guts for that which not many people from this industry have." Another user wrote, "No one else would dress like him and he does."
On The Professional Front
Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's much-awaited film '83' which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone. The actor is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama, 'Takht'.
(Social media posts are unedited)
EXCLUSIVE! Tahir Raj Bhasin On Ranveer Singh: He Is Treating '83 Like The Biggest Film Of His Career