Ranveer Singh's Oversized Red Hoodie Look Leaves Kid Crying; Internet Jokes 'We Got Scared Too'!

Ranveer Singh's Red Outfit Scares A Kid

As soon as he stepped outside the studio, several fans thronged there to catch a glimpse of the star and click a selfie with him. One among them was a man with a kid. The 'Gully Boy' immediately went towards them and patted the child on her back. However, she started to cry instead.

Netizens Come Up With Hilarious Comments

A user who thought Ranveer's look was inspired from Netflix's popular show 'Money Heist', wrote, "He is copying style from money heist." "Baba going to Hollywood for his new project ‘the red nun'," read another comment. Another user wrote, "We too got scared by seeing his dressing sense... horrendiculous."

Meanwhile, There Were Some Who Praised Ranveer's Bold Choice

A comment on Instagram read, "He at least tries to wear something out of the box. One needs some real guts for that which not many people from this industry have." Another user wrote, "No one else would dress like him and he does."

On The Professional Front

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in Kabir Khan's much-awaited film '83' which also stars his wife Deepika Padukone. The actor is also a part of Karan Johar's period drama, 'Takht'.

(Social media posts are unedited)