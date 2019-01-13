English
    Ranveer Singh Reveals How Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Made His Wedding Reception Very Special!

    It is to be believed that Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were dating each other during their Band Baaja Baaraat stint. Within a couple of years, the duo ended up parting ways and since then they have maintained a warm equation with each other. During his conversation with Jitesh Pillai , Ranveer Singh revealed how Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif made his reception party extra special with their presence.

    Ranveer Is All Love For Katrina & Anushka

    Ranveer Singh told Famously Filmfare, "It was so beautiful & warm that both Anushka (Sharma) & Katrina (Kaif) turned out for my wedding. They weren't there for the sake of it."

    Ranveer Says It Meant A Lot To Him

    "They were there to wish us well, which was a really lovely gesture. It was very significant & special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did."

    Deepika Has Also Talked About Katrina Attending Her Reception

    Recently, Deepika has also talked about Katrina Kaif attending her wedding reception and had said, "A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of her)."

    "I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."

    Katrina Was All Love For DeepVeer As Well!

    Talking about attending Ranveer and Deepika's reception, Katrina had told a leading daily, "I did dance the night away. I was one of the last people to leave, I must confess that.

    I think I also ate at least half of their chocolate fountain. It was a lovely reception and everyone had a really nice time. They both looked absolutely lovely."

    Read more about: ranveer singh anushka sharma
    Story first published: Sunday, January 13, 2019, 14:25 [IST]
