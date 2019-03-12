English
    Ranveer Singh Reveals The 'Most Magical Night' With Wife Deepika Padukone

    Ranveer Singh funny reaction on Side Effects of marriage with Deepika Padukone; Must watch FilmiBeat

    Ranveer Singh never misses an opportunity to shower praises on his wife Deepika Padukone and at every single interview post wedding, he's kept her at the highest pedestal. During the Filmfare press conference last night, Ranveer Singh opened up about his most magical night with Deepika Padukone. He said that watching Deepika win the Best Actress Award for Piku on the same night when he won the Best Actor Award for Bajirao Mastani in 2015 was certainly magical.

    Ranveer Singh's Most Magical Night With Deepika Padukone

    "That was the most magical night. Deepika, my wife, won on the same night for Piku, so to win with her in the same year was very special for me, special for our whole family who were present there. Rekha ji gave me the award and you know who was sitting in the first row? The man I wanted to be growing up, Amitabh Bachchan. I could not ask for more. I was an absolutely unforgettable moment and it's etched in my mind, my heart forever and ever."

    When Asked About His Favourite Performance As An Actor...

    "For me, all my performances are special. Some films are liked, some are not liked. Some are loved, some are hated. But as a performer, you do your best and you do it with all honesty. If you ask me, my performance in Kill Dil is also special to me. I could not choose between any performance. I'm just happy to have an opportunity to be a performer," he said.

    Ranveer Singh Shared His Love For Rap Music As Well

    "There is nothing more palpable than the energy of a live performance because the audience is right there and if you want to evoke that or emotion reaction in them, that energy is in that space."

    On The Work Front - Ranveer Singh

    After basking in the success of Simmba and Gully Boy, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for his upcoming movie '83, which is based on India's cricket world cup victory in 1983. Ranveer will play the role of captain Kapil Dev in the movie and is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 10, 2020.

    On The Work Front - Deepika Padukone

    Deepika Padukone will soon begin shooting for her upcoming movie Chhapaak. The Meghna Gulzar directorial is based on the real life tragic incident of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 15:19 [IST]
