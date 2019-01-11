Ranveer Singh Reveals What Kind Of Reaction From Wife Deepika Padukone Is Rare For Him!

Ranveer On Deepika

"She loved it. She absolutely loved it. She is very proud of me. That kind of reaction from her is rare for me and she is very proud of what I have achieved in my profession."

Ranveer Is Happy That People Are Finally Accepting Him As A ‘Versatile’ Actor

He further added, "I have achieved to an extent what I am endeavouring to achieve in the sense that I want to be recognised as a versatile actor because I am trying to be the best actor I can possibly be, my definition of becoming a better actor is becoming a more versatile actor.

I have consciously tried to showcase the versatility. Now, people are recognising that more than ever before. So that's very very heartening."

Ranveer Singh On His Journey So Far...

"It's been a magical 8 years journey, so much love [I have received]. We are living in a very different age now. It wasn't even like this 5 or 6 years ago. It wasn't like this when I started."

Ranveer Singh Adds...

"We are in the age of social media, we are a young country and so many of our young people are so well informed that they want to put their arm around you and they want to say 'what's up?'. It's a new definition of being a star or a celebrity. It's a different time."

