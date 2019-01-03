 »   »   »  Ranveer Singh & Rohit Shetty To Collaborate Once Again After Simmba's Success? Read Details!

I Wish To Work With Rohit Shetty Again!

When asked about Rohit Shetty, Ranveer Singh showed interest to work with the director once again by saying "I am looking forward to our next creative collaboration," he said to IANS.

I Thanks Rohit Shetty For Believing In Me!

"I want to thank Rohit Shetty for believing in me and making me his hero. Rohit's vision propelled by the collective effort of his entire team has been the sole reason behind 'Simmba' hitting the bullseye. It has been an absolute honor to work with him and his stellar team. Their large-hearted mentoring and exemplary work ethic has spurred tremendous growth in me as a performer."

This Is My First Out & Out Masala Film!

"I had never done this kind of out and out masala entertainer - a kind of movie I had always wanted to do. I'm extremely grateful to the audience for the love they have showered on my performance and on the film. It is encouraging and truly humbling. It has been an absolutely incredible year for me, and the success of 'Simmba' makes it an ideal way to end the year on a huge, huge high."

Ranveer Singh's Upcoming Movie

Ranveer Singh is all geared up for the release of his upcoming movie Gully Boy and is paired alongside Alia Bhatt. He plays the role of a rapper in the movie and is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 14, 2018.