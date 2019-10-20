Ranveer Singh Says Deepika Padukone Is A Master At Time Management; He’s Following Her Footsteps

Ranveer Singh may be all goofy and out there, but is a very serious actor when it comes to his craft. But one thing that Ranveer has always struggled with is time management. Being evidently busy with one film after another, Ranveer says that he didn't know for a long time, how to make time for himself. To learn time management, he is following the footsteps of his wife Deepika Padukone, who he says is a master at time management.

During a media interaction, Ranveer said, "Nowadays, being the busy career man that I am, it's a true luxury to do something you want to. I am not blaming anyone or cribbing about it. I love everything that I do and I love my job, but I am working towards maintaining a balance. When you talk about efficient time management, I am closely following the footsteps of my very beautiful wife (Deepika Padukone) who is really a master at time management. I am taking tips from her and getting better at it."

He further spoke about how his relationship with time has been all his life. "My relationship with time as a concept has been different in different phases of my life. Sometimes time would move so excruciatingly slow that it would be unbearable. Then there are times where I consciously choose to waste time and that can be quite nice as well," he said.

After the incredible success of Gully Boy, Ranveer has got us all excited for his next film, in which he will be essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev. '83, directed by Kabir Khan, is based on India's World Cup win in 1983, under the captaincy of Kapil Dev. Deepika will play Romi Dev, Kapil's wife, in the movie.

