Ranveer Singh Says He Will 'Hopefully Never' Play A Deep & Dark Character Like Khilji On Screen!
Ranveer Singh took everyone by surprise when he brilliantly portrayed the role of the menacing Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus Padmaavat. Back then, the actor had opened up about how challenging it was for him to get into the skin of dark character like Khilji. In fact, Ranveer had even locked himself for 21 days at his house to prep for his role.
Playing Khilji had taken a toil on his mental health and the actor later admitted that he had to take therapy to get out of that dark zone. Recently during the promotions of his upcoming film Gully Boy, when Ranveer was asked if he would ever take up a role like Khilji again in his career, the actor replied in negative.
Will Ranveer Play A Dark Character Like Khilji Anytime Soon?
To this, the actor replied, "Probably not. Not anytime soon, not on the periphery. I can't go back there."
'I Am Very Happy & Happily Married'
"Touchwood, I am very blessed that right now I am going through a very good time. I am very happy and happily married," the actor said.
It's Got To Do Something With His Wife Deepika Padukone
Ranveer further quipped, "I am being showered with love and affection from my wife. I am in a very warm and fuzzy, happy space in life."
Playing Khilji Was A Daunting Task
"To be honest, when Khilji was offered to me, I was happy even then. But, I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole. Now, I am not prepared to do that again because having done that before, I know how deep and dark it is."
'I Will Do Mercy On Myself'
"I don't want to do that? Not anytime soon and hopefully never. I will do this mercy on myself and not go down that path again," added Ranveer.
ALSO READ: Amavas Movie Review: This Nargis Fakhri- Sachiin Joshi Starrer Is A 'Grave' Mistake!