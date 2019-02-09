Ranveer Singh Says He Will 'Hopefully Never' Play A Deep & Dark Character Like Khilji On Screen!

Will Ranveer Play A Dark Character Like Khilji Anytime Soon?

To this, the actor replied, "Probably not. Not anytime soon, not on the periphery. I can't go back there."

'I Am Very Happy & Happily Married'

"Touchwood, I am very blessed that right now I am going through a very good time. I am very happy and happily married," the actor said.

It's Got To Do Something With His Wife Deepika Padukone

Ranveer further quipped, "I am being showered with love and affection from my wife. I am in a very warm and fuzzy, happy space in life."

Playing Khilji Was A Daunting Task

"To be honest, when Khilji was offered to me, I was happy even then. But, I was prepared to go down that rabbit hole. Now, I am not prepared to do that again because having done that before, I know how deep and dark it is."

'I Will Do Mercy On Myself'

"I don't want to do that? Not anytime soon and hopefully never. I will do this mercy on myself and not go down that path again," added Ranveer.