Ranveer Singh Says Ranbir Kapoor Doesn't Need Relationship Advice From Anybody For This Reason!

'RK Doesn't Need Advice From Anyone'

While talking to Famously Filmfare when asked about what relationship advice he would give to Ranbir, the 'Simmba' actor said, "RK is his own person, he has seen life, he does not need advice from anyone else."

Ranveer Also Opened Up About Anushka Sharma & Katrina Kaif Attending His Wedding Reception

"They weren't there for the sake of it. They were there to wish us well, which was a really lovely gesture. It was very significant & special for me that Anushka came. It meant a lot to me. It really did."

For those who ain't aware, Ranveer dated his 'Band Baaja Baraat' co-star Anushka for a brief period.

On The Other Hand, Ranbir Had Skipped DeepVeer Reception

Earlier when Deepika was asked about it in an interview, the actress said, "We've not spoken. I mean, we spoke before the reception but we have not spoken after. But, that's him. I'm not surprised at all."

This Is What Deepika Had Said About Katrina Attending Her Reception

"A lot of water has flown under the bridge. For me, just the fact that she came and was very present was gracious (of her)", further adding, "I've always been fond of her. You know, just the way that she's been over the years, and with her work and I have a lot of respect for that. I made my peace with her."

Soon after this, both the leading ladies decided to let bygones be bygones and started following each other on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Would Love To Do A Sequel To Andaz Apna Apna With Ranbir

The actor had earlier shared, "I think it's a cult film and I think it's going to be difficult to live up to it. If you are planning to make the sequel of Andaz Apna Apna, you have got a big responsibility as it's one of those timeless comedies.

And yes, I would love to collaborate with Ranbir as he is one of my favourite actors. There have been several opportunities and I hope one of them in near future materializes. It will be a very enriching experience working with Ranbir."