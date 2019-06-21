English
    Ranveer Singh Served Legal Notice By WWE Wrestler Brock Lesnar's Advocate

    By Pti
    |

    Actor Ranveer Singh has been served with a legal notice over his usage of a war-cry made popular by WWE star Brock Lesnar, the wrestler's advocate Paul Heyman has claimed. The actor, who attended the cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan in Manchester on Sunday, had given the catch-phrase, "Eat, Sleep, Conquer, Repeat", a spin while captioning his photo with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

    LEAKED: The Plot Of Salman Khan-Alia Bhatt Starrer Inshallah

    "Eat. Sleep. Dominate. Repeat. The name is Hardik. Hardik Pandya. @hardikpandya7 ma boi #unstoppable," Ranveer had tweeted.

    Responding to the post, Heyman threatened to sue him for copyright infringement. "@RanveerOfficial ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME??????????? 1 - It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat 2 - Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar 3 - I am litigious 4 - EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT," he wrote.

    ranveer-singh-served-legal-notice-by-wwe-wrestler-brock-lesnar-advocate

    In another tweet, Heyman tagged a report that referred to him as Lesnar's manager and clarified that he is the advocate for the wrestler.

    "I didn't warn. I served noticed. And while I applaud for their coverage of #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar, I must stress that I am not a manager (what an outdated, antiquated term). I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best #Advocate in history," he wrote.

    Ranveer, who is currently preparing for the shoot of Kabir Khan's 83, is yet to comment on the matter.

    Heyman had previously taken issues with the official Twitter handle of the Cricket World Cup for using the catch-phrase in a tweet praising Indian wicketkeeper MS Dhoni.

    "My most (in)sincere compliments to @cricketworldcup for promoting the amazing @msdhoni by paraphrasing my mantra for @WWE #UniversalChampion @BrockLesnar

    #EatSleepConquerRepeat. Our royalties may be paid in cash, check, stock or cryptocurrency," he had posted on Twitter.

    Story first published: Friday, June 21, 2019, 11:06 [IST]
