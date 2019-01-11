English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranveer Singh's Sexist Remark In Koffee With Karan Surfaces, SLAMMED For Being Another Hardik Pandya

    By
    |

    The Internet is dark and full of terror as nothing can be hidden and even the old videos and statements resurface time-to-time and get slammed by the Twitterati pretty often. While everyone was disgusted with Hardik Pandya's misogynistic, sexist comments and disrespect towards women in Koffee With Karan, an old video of Ranveer Singh surfaced online from the same show where the Padmaavat actor is seen talking ill about Kareena Kapoor.

    Ranveer Singh says in the video, "I went from child to boy while watching Kareena (Kapoor) swim." If that was not enough, he said to Anushka Sharma who was seated right next to him, "You want your ass pinched? I'm right here," for which she hit him and said, "Don't talk to me like that." To top it all, Karan Johar is having a hearty laugh as well. Watch the clip below! The Twitterati has slammed the actor for his remarks!

    Ranveer Singh's Koffee With Karan Disaster

    What exactly does Ranveer Singh mean when he said, "I went from child to boy while watching Kareena swim."

    Ranveer Singh's Offensive Lines On Anushka Sharma

    We wonder how did this get aired on television back in the day in the first place.

    Just Imagine!

    If an actress like Anushka Sharma faced uncomfortable things like this on a television show, imagine what would have been the condition in private and to other aspiring actresses as well.

    Anushka Sharma Clearly Didn't Like It

    The look on Anushka Sharma's face says it all - she clearly didn't like it at all.

    Most Read: This Actor Had The Guts To Openly Ask Katrina Kaif For Marriage Right In Front Of Salman Khan

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue