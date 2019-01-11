Ranveer Singh's Sexist Remark In Koffee With Karan Surfaces, SLAMMED For Being Another Hardik Pandya
The Internet is dark and full of terror as nothing can be hidden and even the old videos and statements resurface time-to-time and get slammed by the Twitterati pretty often. While everyone was disgusted with Hardik Pandya's misogynistic, sexist comments and disrespect towards women in Koffee With Karan, an old video of Ranveer Singh surfaced online from the same show where the Padmaavat actor is seen talking ill about Kareena Kapoor.
Ranveer Singh says in the video, "I went from child to boy while watching Kareena (Kapoor) swim." If that was not enough, he said to Anushka Sharma who was seated right next to him, "You want your ass pinched? I'm right here," for which she hit him and said, "Don't talk to me like that." To top it all, Karan Johar is having a hearty laugh as well. Watch the clip below! The Twitterati has slammed the actor for his remarks!
Ranveer Singh's Koffee With Karan Disaster
What exactly does Ranveer Singh mean when he said, "I went from child to boy while watching Kareena swim."
Ranveer Singh's Offensive Lines On Anushka Sharma
We wonder how did this get aired on television back in the day in the first place.
Just Imagine!
If an actress like Anushka Sharma faced uncomfortable things like this on a television show, imagine what would have been the condition in private and to other aspiring actresses as well.
Anushka Sharma Clearly Didn't Like It
The look on Anushka Sharma's face says it all - she clearly didn't like it at all.
