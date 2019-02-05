Ranveer Singh’s Stage Dive At Lakme Fashion Week Goes Wrong; Injures Audience

Ranveer Singh's super energetic personality is no big news to people. He is always 'ON' and his energy is often infectious. That is just Ranveer. But this time, it took him too far, when Ranveer did a stage dive at Lakme Fashion Week and injured some of the audience. Ranveer was promoting his upcoming movie Gully Boy at the Fashion Week which recently concluded.

WTF! Grow up Ranveer Singh and stop your childish antics. pic.twitter.com/S7wZ7x7huL — ہمالی (@Oxynom) February 5, 2019

A newspaper clipping of the stage dive has been going viral where a girl can be seen sitting on the floor after getting hurt. This has angered many on social media who have been trolling Ranveer's antics. But a fan reacted to this very sensibly by direct messaging Ranveer about the incident. To this Ranveer replied, "I will be mindful henceforth. Thank you for your love and concern."

The fan posted on Twitter saying, "So i sent Ranveer some DM's about the negative reactions to the crowd dive and what he said at the music launch, and he replied back with this message, he acknowledges what happend and wat he did and he said he will be mindful in the future. Thankyou for the reply Ranveer" (sic).

So i sent Ranveer some DM's about the negative reactions to the crowd dive and what he said at the music launch, and he replied back with this message, he acknowledges what happend and wat he did and he said he will be mindful in the future. Thankyou for the reply Ranveer ❤️ pic.twitter.com/VAzBtqstRp — RanveerxDeepika (@zara008) February 5, 2019

Ranveer and Alia are both geared up for the release of Gully Boy on February 14th. The movie is based on the underground rap scene in Mumbai and is inspired from the lives of rappers Divine and Naezy. Ranveer has also started prepping for his next, '83, in which he will be playing the role of former Indian cricket team captain, Kapil Dev.

