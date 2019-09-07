Ranveer Singh Starrer 83's Shooting To Start In Mumbai On Tuesday

Ranveer Singh, who is currently in London, busy with the shooting process for his upcoming nostalgic drama '83, will be in Mumbai from Tuesday for the remaining of the shooting process. The movie's crew wrapped up their shooting in the UK after a three-month shoot schedule on September 1. The actor will be playing the role of the Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev, who was one of the key reasons for India's victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup.

During a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, director Kabir Khan said that they wrapped up the shooting process in the UK perfectly on time, which was like winning a World Cup. The Mumbai shooting schedule will be the second and final shooting process for the movie. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Madhu Mantena, Shibasish Sarkar and Vishnu Induri, '83 will have Deepika Padukone playing an important role too.

Kabir, while interacting with the media, said, "We will be shooting off and on with the entire team. During this schedule, we will be filming some of the interiors that no longer exist in London and have built sets for the same. The cricketing portions were completed in London. This will be the final schedule with the actors after which we will only be shooting what was happening around the country during (the) World Cup."

Deepika Padukone will be playing the role of Kapil Dev's wife, Romi Dev in the film. It was earlier stated that Deepika did not inform Ranveer about her presence in the film. Talking about it, she stated, "I did not want to tell him about my presence in the movie because we are co-workers when it comes to profession. I wanted him to know about it from the producer".

Talking about the same, Kabir said, "They are both super actors and marriage doesn't make any difference to the way they act. It has just given them another level of comfort. Deepika was around our sets for more than just the days when she was shooting, not only because she's one of our producers but as there is this sense of comfort."

The shooting in Mumbai is expected to go on for three weeks, till the first week of October.