Ranveer Singh Surprising A Fan At Her Home In London Will Melt Your Heart! READ

There's no doubt that Ranveer Singh is one of the most loved celebrities in Bollywood. He has a huge fan base with a number of social media fan clubs. Ranveer loves his fans equally and goes out of his way to make them feel special. He is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, '83, in England. But the sweetheart that he is, made time to greet one of his super fans in London, by surprising her at her home! Find out what happened.

A source revealed, "There is a die-hard fan of Ranveer named Kiran living in Surrey, London. She is one of his oldest fans and runs one of the oldest fanclubs of Ranveer called RanveeriansFC. Kiran has always met Ranveer whenever he has visited London and he values her incredibly! This time around, Ranveer (who is shooting in England for his much awaited 83) got to know that Kiran is in the final trimester of her pregnancy and he wanted to celebrate this special moment of her life by surprising her!"

"Ranveer told his team that post shoot wrap, he wanted to visit Kiran and all logistics were put in place immediately. It took him 45 mins to reach Kiran's house and he rung the doorbell! Kiran was surprised and how and was hugely overwhelmed to find that her favourite superstar had gone out of his way to visit her! She was in tears. Ranveer spent 1.5 hours at her house meeting her husband, her family, her relatives and wished the couple for their special moment. It was a dream come true for Kiran!" they added.

Gushing about the sweet surprise, Kiran took to her Twitter to thank Ranveer. She wrote, "Thank you so v much @RanveerOfficial truly no1 like you & I will never ever forget this day & it's a story to share with my baby when they arrive & grow up that Ranveer Singh blessed you whilst you were in mummy's tummy. It still feels like a dream. Love u with all my heart"(sic)

'83 is a special film which celebrates Indian cricket team's win in the 1983 World Cup. Ranveer will be essaying the role of captain Kapil Dev. The film will star Deepika Padukone as Ranveer's on-screen wife. Directed by Kabir Singh, it is scheduled for release in early next year.

MOST READ: Nora Fatehi Talks About The Fun She Had Working With Varun & Shraddha In Street Dancer 3D!