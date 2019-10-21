Ranveer Singh & Sushant Singh Rajput Have The Best Bodies, Says Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor is on a high. Her recent hit 'War' co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead, continues to do spectacular business at the box office. In a recent interview, Vaani dropped a revelation and named Ranveer Singh and Sushant Singh Rajput as having the best bodies in the business. Read on.

The pretty damsel appeared on OTT chat show Work It Up, which is hosted by Sophie Choudry. When Sophie asked her to compare Ranveer and Sushant, she said, "Oh God! Ye comparison."

She further added, "I think both of them must be putting in equal amount of hard work and I feel both have really good bodies." (sic)

Vaani also spoke about the fitness regime she underwent for 'War' and said, "I worked a lot on myself to get the fitness needed for the film - going through the grind of yoga, Pilates, weight training and a number of hours spent in the gym. I was very excited about this project and Sid (Siddharth Anand, director) was very clear about how he wanted me to look for the part. The toughest was dieting and making sure there were no cheat meals, but it was all worth it."

With 'War' behind her, Vaani is looking forward to 'Shamshera', co-starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt, once again bankrolled by Yash Raj Films.

'Shamshera', slated to release on July 31, 2020, is about a "dacoit" tribe who take charge in fight for their rights and independence against the British. Set in the 1800s, the movie is being directed by Karan Malhotra.

Recently, a still of Ranbir Kapoor from the sets was leaked online; he almost looks unrecognisable in his new avatar for 'Shamshera'. We can't absolutely wait to know how Vaani and Sanjay will be portrayed in the film.

So, are you excited for Vaani's upcoming releases? Let us know in the comments below.