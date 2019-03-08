English
    Ranveer Singh Swaps His Sunglasses With His Sister At Airport; Taimur Makes Funny Faces To The Paps

    By
    |

    Ranveer Singh and his sister Ritika Bhavnani were snapped at the airport in the early hours of Friday morning. Ranveer had swapped his uber cool sunglasses with Ritika and she looked might snazzy with them. Little Taimur Ali Khan got papped on Friday afternoon and he greeted his paparazzi friends by making adorable funny faces to the camera. Janhvi Kapoor was spotted post her work out session at the gym. Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at the airport n Friday morning. Check out these pictures!

    Ranveer & His Sis Snapped At The Airport

    Ranveer Singh and his elder sister Ritika Bhavnani were snapped returning to Mumbai in the early hours of Friday morning. Ranveer, in an adorable gesture, had swapped his sunglasses with Ritika. Ranveer was sporting a white Adidas hoodie with animal printed sweatpants, and a matching bandana. Ritika looked cool in an oversized denim jacket with a black t-shirt and black jeans. The two of them were snapped at the airport just a few days ago, jetting off to an unknown destination.

    Taimur Makes Funny Faces To The Cameras

    Little Nawab, Taimur Ali Khan was snapped on Friday and Tim Tim greeted his paparazzi friends by making adorable funny faces to the cameras. Taimur was wearing a navy blue t-shirt with grey shorts and a pair of red crocs. He carried a story book in his hand as he was being taken out for his play time. Doesn't this remind you of your childhood during the summer?

    Janhvi Hits The Gym

    Janhvi Kapoor hit the gym on Friday morning and got papped post her work out session. Janhvi was all smiles as she came out of her gym wearing grey gym coordinates and a pair of flip flops. On the work front, Janhvi is currently prepping for her role of playing the IAF combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, in a biopic.

    Shraddha Snapped At The Airport

    Shraddha Kapoor was snapped at the airport on Friday morning. She looked very cool in a white crop top which read ‘Pyar' in Hindi, which she teamed with high rise black sweatpants, and a pair of white sneakers. Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3, starring opposite Varun Dhawan.

    Story first published: Friday, March 8, 2019, 16:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 8, 2019
