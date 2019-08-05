English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Ranveer Singh's Sweet Gesture For An Elderly Lady Who Gifted Him A Rose Is Winning Hearts!

    By
    |

    When it comes to Ranveer Singh, the actor is known to share a close bond with his fans. From obliging them with selfies to his sweet gestures for them, the 'Gully Boy' actor knows how to win hearts.

    Recently a video of Ranveer kissing an elder lady's hand after she gifts him a rose, is going viral on social media. The actor was in London's Southhall area when a mini frenzy ensued after fans recognized him there.

    rosedp

    Dapper in a blue suit, Ranveer shook hands with his fans, until he came across a wheelchair-bound elderly lady. He knelt down before her and interacted with her. She gifted him a pink rose and kissed him on his cheek. In return, he too gave her a peek on her hand.

    Check out the video here.

    Meanwhile, the netizens were quite impressed with Ranveer's sweet gesture. One fan wrote, 'Please God this human deserves all the happiness of the world' while another called him 'adorable'. 'You are such a gentleman Ranveer RESPECT loads of love to you', wrote a netizen.

    Currently, Ranveer is shooting for his upcoming film, Kabir Khan's '83 in London. The actor essays the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Dev. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

    This Throwback Picture Of Ranveer Singh With Long Hair Is A Perfect Post For 'Flashback Friday'

    More RANVEER SINGH News

    Read more about: ranveer singh
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue