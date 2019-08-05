Ranveer Singh's Sweet Gesture For An Elderly Lady Who Gifted Him A Rose Is Winning Hearts!

When it comes to Ranveer Singh, the actor is known to share a close bond with his fans. From obliging them with selfies to his sweet gestures for them, the 'Gully Boy' actor knows how to win hearts.

Recently a video of Ranveer kissing an elder lady's hand after she gifts him a rose, is going viral on social media. The actor was in London's Southhall area when a mini frenzy ensued after fans recognized him there.

Dapper in a blue suit, Ranveer shook hands with his fans, until he came across a wheelchair-bound elderly lady. He knelt down before her and interacted with her. She gifted him a pink rose and kissed him on his cheek. In return, he too gave her a peek on her hand.

Meanwhile, the netizens were quite impressed with Ranveer's sweet gesture. One fan wrote, 'Please God this human deserves all the happiness of the world' while another called him 'adorable'. 'You are such a gentleman Ranveer RESPECT loads of love to you', wrote a netizen.

Currently, Ranveer is shooting for his upcoming film, Kabir Khan's '83 in London. The actor essays the role of Kapil Dev in the movie. Deepika Padukone will be seen as his wife Romi Dev. The film is slated to release on April 10, 2020.

