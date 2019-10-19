Ranveer Singh's Sweet Gesture For His Childhood Friend Is Winning Hearts!

Everyone knows that Ranveer Singh is extremely close to his set of friends and goes out of his way to ensure he is always there for them. The following instance is a true testament of the bond he shares with his core crew.

An insider revealed, "Ranveer has been friends with designer Simone Khambatta since they were 11! They have travelled for trips together and she has been one of his closest friends growing up."

"Simone is a women's couture/bridal designer and does bespoke menswear. Ever since Ranveer became a superstar, he has been constantly in and out of Mumbai for his film shoots and endorsements. He realised that thankfully he was in town on the day Simone was showcasing her collection at a two day wedding (luxury) exhibition and he immediately told his team to clear out his calendar for the day so that he could walk the ramp for Simone and show his support for his dear friend! He wanted to be present at his friend's special moment," added the insider.

Talking about her friendship with the 'Gully Boy' actor, Simone said, "Ranveer and I go back and long way and we cherish our friendship that has stood the test of time to only grow deeper and stronger. I always knew that he would become a star given his swagger when he danced on Govinda songs on his birthday as a kid. Ranveer is always big on surprises and his decision to walk the ramp for me and be the show-stopper is one of the sweetest gestures that he has done for me. I'm truly touched."

"Simone has a unique creative expression as a designer. She's also been one of my closest friends growing up. I wanted to support her and celebrate her breakthrough moment in the world of fashion. We share fond memories of growing up together, and it makes me immensely proud to be a small part of her achievement. The show's going to be fantastic and I'm looking forward to it," said Ranveer Singh.

On the work front, Ranveer will be next seen in Kabir Khan's '83, Yash Raj Film's 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' and Karan Johar's 'Takht'. The actor will also be making a cameo appearance in Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'.

