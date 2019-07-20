Ranveer Singh To Get His Very Own Star On The Dubai Walk Of Fame? Read Details!

Bollywood stars have a massive fan following not only in India, but all over the world. Therefore, it hardly comes as a surprise when many of them get felicitated and honored internationally for their contribution to world cinema. With the Dubai Walk of Fame set to pay homage to local and international personalities with stars, a few Indian names set to receive their own stars, are making the rounds. Among them, Bollywood Badshah Shah Rukh Khan is a confirmed name, and it looks like Ranveer Singh was just added to the list!

According to a report in Mid-Day, the multi-talented bundle of energy, Ranveer Singh, is the next Bollywood star to have been confirmed as a recipient of a star on the Dubai Walk of Fame. Might we say, what a well-deserved accolade this would be for Ranveer! He has proved to be nothing short of an exemplary actor who has evolved his talent over time with films like Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat, and most recently, Gully Boy.

The Dubai Walk of Fame is based on the same concept as the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles. The stars are meant to pay homage to personalities from various fields such as film, art, music, sport, literature, social influencers, and more. There are to be 10,000 stars at the iconic Burj Khalifa, but to begin with, 400 stars have been announced, which will be voted for by the public. There is a buzz doing the rounds that Indian cricketers M.S. Dhoni and Virat Kohli will also be receiving a star each. The Walk of Fame is set to be unveiled in October.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh has been busy shooting for the much-awaited film '83, a sports drama that centres on Kapil Dev, depicting his journey to becoming India's cricket team captain, and leading the team to victory in the 1983 World Cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone as Romi Dev, Kapil Dev's wife. Directed by Kabir Khan, it is set to hit the theatres in 2020.

