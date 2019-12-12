Ranveer Singh To Play Comic Superhero Nagraj?

Ranveer Singh, the young superstar of the Hindi cinema is on a high with some highly interesting projects in his kitty. Reportedly, Ranveer is all set to essay the comic superhero Nagraj on the silver screen. As per the latest updates, the Gully Boy actor is in talks for the movie adaptation of the popular comics.

Recently, Manoj Gupta, the president of publisher Raj comics confirmed that they have approached Ranveer Singh and director-producer Karan Johar to be a part of the film adaptation. "We are in talks with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for a live-action silver-screen adaptation of Nagraj. While nothing is inked so far, things are looking positive," Gupta told in a recent interview.

If things fall in place, Nagraj will emerge as the first live-action film of Ranveer's career. Nagraj comics was created by Sanjay Gupta and published by Raj comics in the late 1980s. The first story of the popular series was penned by Prashuram Sharma. The illustrations were initially handled by Pratap Mullik, and later by Sanjay Ashtputre, Chandu, and Anupam Sinha.

As to Gupta, the project is in the initial stages, and the team is planning for a 2022 release. "Everyone is extremely enthusiastic about the idea of making a Nagraj feature film. While other superhero films have been made in Bollywood before, this will be the first live-action adaptation of an Indian comic book superhero," he said.

"We are in talks to create a Banke Lal animated show for kids with a leading animation studio and a high-end 3D Nagraj animated film. We are also discussing live-action web-series with various producers," the director added.

Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the upcoming sports drama 83, in which he appears in the role of veteran cricketer Kapil Dev. The actor will once again romance his wife Deepika Padukone in the movie, which is directed by the renowned filmmaker Kabir Khan.

